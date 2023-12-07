Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of The Douglas Arms, Banchory

December 07
13:44 2023
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald, under instruction by Michael Reid of Meston, Reid & Co, as Liquidator of S J Inns Ltd, have announced the sale of the Douglas Arms Hotel, Banchory, Aberdeenshire.  A unique opportunity to acquire this once popular hostelry, the hotel attracts passers-by on the main A93 Aberdeen to Balmoral and Braemar Road, and in the past has enjoyed patronage from locals, visiting fishermen, tourists and golfers, as well as a range of commercial custom.

With eight letting bedrooms, a lounge bar/bistro and café bar, the hotel also benefits from an attractive outdoor balcony terrace, a former lounge bar/restaurant which is suitable for additional development a spacious four-room private flat.

Alistair Letham, a consultant with Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘The closure of the business earlier in the year was a combination of unfortunate circumstances including difficult trading during the COVID period, increased staffing costs and the rise of energy costs.

‘Nevertheless, the Douglas Arms is a great local outfit that also serviced the many visitors to Royal Deeside. The property and business will be a great add-on for new owner, Munish Dheer, which complements his existing business at the Burnett Arms.’

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

