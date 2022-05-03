Graham & Sibbald have announced the sale of the long-established Plockton Inn, in the western isles.

Acquired by Highland Coast Hotels as the company’s fifth acquisition in the last 18 months, the business comes with 14 bedrooms, restaurant, lounge, conservatory and bar.

CEO, Roddy Watt (pictured), said: ‘We are delighted to have acquired the Plockton Inn from Kenny and Mary Gollan, and Susan Trowbridge. Under their ownership the hotel has acquired a wonderful reputation and we look forward to carrying on their legacy.’

Highland Coast Hotels’ CEO, Roddy Watt

Peter Seymour, Director of Hotel & Leisure with Graham & Sibbald, added: ‘This is another excellent purchase by Highland Coast Hotels. They have the means and ability to take the Plockton Inn to a new level. This will be a valuable asset within their group, which should give them significant growth when they complete the additional letting rooms and restaurant space.’

Plockton, which is known as the Jewel of the Highlands, made famous by its numerous appearances in film and tv, particularly the Hamish McBeth tv series on the BBC, is located a short drive north of the Kyle of Lochalsh. This seaside village overlooks Loch Carron and is a very popular anchorage for visiting yachts, especially during its fortnight sailing regatta. Plockton’s proximity to the Kyle of Lochalsh and therefore Skye, means it is a very popular tourism location with a plenty of outdoor attractions as well as visitor centres, as well as cycle routes, walking routes or fishing trips. There is even an unmanned airfield located next to the village, constructed in the 1960s. The airfield can handle light aircraft, microlights and helicopters, thereby providing easy access to the Central Belt of Scotland for private charters.

The purchase consideration was not disclosed but Graham & Sibbald were inviting offers around £1.5m for the Plockton Inn. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.