Graham and Sibbald Announce Sale of Wycliffe Hotel

September 08
10:08 2023
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald have announced the sale of the Wycliffe Hotel in Stockport.

The 14-bed property features an attractive lounge bar with seating for 30, a separate restaurant with 80 covers, and the Piazza function suite for private dinners, parties, conferences and functions.

located in a prominent trading location on a site which extends to approximately 0.478 Acres/ 0.193 Hectares in a sought after location the Edgely Park conservation area and less than 1 Mile for Stockport Town Centre.

Having operated the hotel since 1980, owners Mark and Julie Tavini and have understaken considerable refurbishment and improvement to many aspects of the property over the last 40-odd years.

Martin Davis, Partner with Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘We are delighted to get this sale over the line for Mark and Julie. It was great to work on this alongside Paul Matthews of Woodcocks, Haworth & Nuttall Solicitors and we wish both the Tavinis and the new owners success in their new venture.’

Mark Tavini said; “We are looking forward to taking on an exciting new venture and wish the purchasers of the hotel all the best with their plans for taking the business forward.”

The purchase price was not disclosed but Graham and Sibbald were inviting offers in the region of £950,000.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

