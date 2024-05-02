Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announce Surveyor Promotion

Graham and Sibbald Announce Surveyor Promotion
May 02
12:49 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have announced the promotion of Lewis Redpath to Associate. Chartered building surveyor based in Edinburgh office Lewis manages commercial fit-out projects, development monitoring, dilapidations and undertaking RCA portfolios.

Director, Jared Neville, commented: ‘It’s an exciting and busy time for us as a team and across the business as we continue to grow. This next step in Lewis’s career is very well deserved and I am confident he will continue to push our service offering forward.’

For more information on businesses for sale and other services provided by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
