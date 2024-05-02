Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have announced the promotion of Lewis Redpath to Associate. Chartered building surveyor based in Edinburgh office Lewis manages commercial fit-out projects, development monitoring, dilapidations and undertaking RCA portfolios.

Director, Jared Neville, commented: ‘It’s an exciting and busy time for us as a team and across the business as we continue to grow. This next step in Lewis’s career is very well deserved and I am confident he will continue to push our service offering forward.’

