Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have announced Rachel Murray has been promoted to head of the firm’s architectural team.

Qualified in both commercial interior design and building conservation, Rachel (pictured above) brings with her extensive experience in architecture and investment property development.

With 12 architects and technicians across the Glasgow and Manchester offices, the team forms part of the overall technical services offering to clients across the UK.

Tom Hamilton, Graham and Sibbald’s director of architectural services, said: ‘An exceptional designer who brings a distinctive design approach for every project, Rachel is also committed to the development of the younger staff and the overall growth of our team’.

