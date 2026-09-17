Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have announced the sale of the Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel. A striking property located in the city centre, the 83-bed property overlooks the Union Terrace Gardens in the heart of Aberdeen. According to Katie Tait, an associate in Graham and Sibbald’s Edinburgh office, the sale presented ‘a well-known hotel in a city centre location with scope to evolve the business.
‘The transaction generated significant interest from the market, reflecting the quality and prominence of the asset,’ she continued. ‘We are extremely pleased with the outcome achieved and grateful to have supported our client through a successful sale process. We wish the new owners every success.’
The purchase price was undisclosed.
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
Graham and Sibbald Announces Sale of Aberdeen Mercure Hotel
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have announced the sale of the Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel. A striking property located in the city centre, the 83-bed property overlooks the Union Terrace Gardens in the heart of Aberdeen. According to Katie Tait, an associate in Graham and Sibbald’s Edinburgh office, the sale presented ‘a well-known hotel in a city centre location with scope to evolve the business.
‘The transaction generated significant interest from the market, reflecting the quality and prominence of the asset,’ she continued. ‘We are extremely pleased with the outcome achieved and grateful to have supported our client through a successful sale process. We wish the new owners every success.’
The purchase price was undisclosed.
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.