Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Announces Sale of Pitlochry Hotel

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham and Sibbald Announces Sale of Pitlochry Hotel

Graham and Sibbald Announces Sale of Pitlochry Hotel
January 06
09:00 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Graham and Sibbald have announced the sale of the Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.

Situated a short distance to the west of Pitlochry town centre, the well-established four-star guest house has recently undergone a full refurbishment. Trade derives mainly from repeat visitors, although there is a good level of walk-ins due to the popularity of Pitlochry.

New owners, Gordon and Lauren Fyfe, commented on their future plans for the hotel: ‘This purchase is the culmination of our search for a new lifestyle business in Pitlochry. ‘We have been focused on this area for over two years and are delighted that we have now successfully acquired the business we had our hearts set on.’

Comprehensive refurbishment: The Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry

Meanwhile, former owners, Graeme and Di McFarlane, said: ‘Graham and Sibbald have worked with us throughout the marketing of the business, keeping us updated and negotiating an excellent deal. We would strongly recommend Peter Seymour and his team to anyone wishing to sell their business.’

Graham and Sibbald’s Peter Seymour added: ‘Despite ongoing challenges, the high value sale of the Claymore demonstrates the resilience of the market. We wish all the very best to the Mr & Mrs Fyfe and look forward to seeing how they take the business forward in years to come.’

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.