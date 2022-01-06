Graham and Sibbald have announced the sale of the Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry.

Situated a short distance to the west of Pitlochry town centre, the well-established four-star guest house has recently undergone a full refurbishment. Trade derives mainly from repeat visitors, although there is a good level of walk-ins due to the popularity of Pitlochry.

New owners, Gordon and Lauren Fyfe, commented on their future plans for the hotel: ‘This purchase is the culmination of our search for a new lifestyle business in Pitlochry. ‘We have been focused on this area for over two years and are delighted that we have now successfully acquired the business we had our hearts set on.’

Comprehensive refurbishment: The Claymore Hotel in Pitlochry

Meanwhile, former owners, Graeme and Di McFarlane, said: ‘Graham and Sibbald have worked with us throughout the marketing of the business, keeping us updated and negotiating an excellent deal. We would strongly recommend Peter Seymour and his team to anyone wishing to sell their business.’

Graham and Sibbald’s Peter Seymour added: ‘Despite ongoing challenges, the high value sale of the Claymore demonstrates the resilience of the market. We wish all the very best to the Mr & Mrs Fyfe and look forward to seeing how they take the business forward in years to come.’

