The hotel and leisure division of Graham and Sibbald have announced that the Royal Hotel in Ullapool has been sold.

Set in a striking position overlooking the harbour, the hotel provides a stunning ideal holiday location along the NC500.

Originally a coaching inn, the Royal is regarded as one of the premier luxury hotels in the Scottish Highlands. Arranged over two principal floors, the 54-bed property provides a variety of facilities including a restaurant, public bar and ballroom alongside a four-bedroom manager’s flat.

Peter Seymour, a Director with Graham + Sibbald, said: ‘This is one of a number of hotel sales we have completed under a confidential marketing campaign. The buyers are a local operator who intend to invest in the hotel and we wish them all the best with their purchase. The deal was financed by RBS and marks a return to the deal market for mainstream lenders.’

The Royal Hotel was marketed on a confidential basis and the sale price is undisclosed. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.