Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Confirms Sale of The Royal Hotel Ullapool

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Graham and Sibbald Confirms Sale of The Royal Hotel Ullapool

Graham and Sibbald Confirms Sale of The Royal Hotel Ullapool
June 13
08:55 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The hotel and leisure division of Graham and Sibbald have announced that the Royal Hotel in Ullapool has been sold.

Set in a striking position overlooking the harbour, the hotel provides a stunning ideal holiday location along the NC500.

Originally a coaching inn, the Royal is regarded as one of the premier luxury hotels in the Scottish Highlands. Arranged over two principal floors, the 54-bed property provides a variety of facilities including a restaurant, public bar and ballroom alongside a four-bedroom manager’s flat.

Peter Seymour, a Director with Graham + Sibbald, said: ‘This is one of a number of hotel sales we have completed under a confidential marketing campaign.  The buyers are a local operator who intend to invest in the hotel and we wish them all the best with their purchase. The deal was financed by RBS and marks a return to the deal market for mainstream lenders.’

The Royal Hotel was marketed on a confidential basis and the sale price is undisclosed. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.