Graham and Sibbald Confirms Sale of The Royal Hotel Ullapool
The hotel and leisure division of Graham and Sibbald have announced that the Royal Hotel in Ullapool has been sold.
Set in a striking position overlooking the harbour, the hotel provides a stunning ideal holiday location along the NC500.
Originally a coaching inn, the Royal is regarded as one of the premier luxury hotels in the Scottish Highlands. Arranged over two principal floors, the 54-bed property provides a variety of facilities including a restaurant, public bar and ballroom alongside a four-bedroom manager’s flat.
Peter Seymour, a Director with Graham + Sibbald, said: ‘This is one of a number of hotel sales we have completed under a confidential marketing campaign. The buyers are a local operator who intend to invest in the hotel and we wish them all the best with their purchase. The deal was financed by RBS and marks a return to the deal market for mainstream lenders.’
The Royal Hotel was marketed on a confidential basis and the sale price is undisclosed. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
