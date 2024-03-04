Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market the Ship Inn and Waterfront Restaurant in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

An traditional public house and restaurant with an impressive waterfront location and outstanding views, the charming property is located on the recently improved promenade overlooking the River Tay and Broughty Castle Museum.

Equipped with many traditional and period elements and features, the property also benefits from an outdoor space for alfresco activities overlooking the river.

A well established business offering 36 covers in the restaurant and 80 further covers in the bar, the business has, COVID years aside, shown an increasing turnover year on year since the present owners acquired the premises.

Current licensee and director of Tayfield Investments Ltd, Steve Cumming, said: ‘My business partner and I have looked after the Ship for 21 years and the time has now come to pass the mantel on to a new owner.

‘We have been successful custodians of this iconic establishment and we expect the business to flourish under a new owner.’

Peter Seymour, Director at Graham and Sibbald, added: ‘We are delighted to be entrusted with the sale of this wonderful establishment and we see a bright future for businesses like this. With a good mix of sales, a strong reputation and a successful position in the local market, we are sure there will be plenty of interest in taking it on.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £1,575,000 for the hertitable interest.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.