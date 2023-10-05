Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are offering to market the leasehold for an upmarket restaurant in the affluent suburb of Broughty Ferry.

Collinsons Restaurant, on the outskirts of Dundee is immaculately presented and in turnkey condition with a respected reputation, offering a fantastic opportunity for the right tenant. Benefitting from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele, Collinsons is a well known establishment in Broughty Ferry and beyond, offering quality service and outstanding food.

The large, open-plan ground floor area seats 45 covers with modern fixtures and fittings, and is serviced by a fully fitted commercial kitchen.

The restaurant offers a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the already successful business in Broughty Ferry.

Llicensed trade and business agent, Martin Sutherland, commented: ‘This restaurant is immaculately presented and benefits from an already outstanding reputation and client base. It would best suit a hands-on operator who can take the established business and develop it further.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers for the leasehold interest. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, visit www.g-s.co.uk.