October 03
10:34 2022
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a well known retail unit in Edinburgh’s bustling Stockbridge area.

Located on the city’s Raeburn Place, Herbie of Edinburgh has a good-sized commercial kitchen with class 3 hot food consent and significant possibilities for expansion and modern retailing.

The business is one of the oldest independent food shops in the capital, and the leasehold is being sold by Tannis Dodd and Andrew Firth.

Herbie of Edinburgh: One of the capital’s longest-established independent retail units

Graham and Sibbald hotel and leisure agent, Katie Tait, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-known destination food business that has an established following recognised.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £80,000 for the leasehold interest, with the current rent of £15,000 per annum.

Herbie of Edinburgh, 66 Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, EH4 1HJ.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

