Graham and Sibbald Market Popular Skye Restaurant

October 19
09:54 2023
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a well-known restaurant on the Isle of Skye.

With a charming, spacious two-bedroom flat above, a host of period features, a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele, the restaurant offers a successful, profitable business for an owner-operator seeking a new rural way of life.

Harbour Restaurant, Broadford, Isle of Skye, IV49 9AE. Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £370,000 for the freehold interest.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

