Graham and Sibbald Market The Douglas Arms Hotel, Banchory

January 31
11:35 2023
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are bringing to market the Douglas Arms Hotel, in Banchory, Aberdeenshire. An established business that is ideally situated in a popular location, the hotel occupies a prominent location on the town’s High Street and attracts passers-by, locals, tourists and golfers alike. A sound, owner-driven business, the Douglas offers eight letting bedrooms, a lounge bar-bistro, an outdoor balcony terrace and a café bar. Also included in the sale is a spacious four-room private flat and an additional lounge bar/restaurant (currently being used as a bicycle shop) and which itself has extensive potential for additional development.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘With its prominent High Street position, the Douglas Arms is well-established and has the opportunity for further growth via the former lounge bar/restaurant. The inclusion of a four-room private flat also makes it ideal for owners.’

Graham & Sibbald are inviting offers over £550,000 for the Douglas Arms Hotel, Banchory.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

