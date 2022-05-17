Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Market the Inn at Ardgour

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham and Sibbald Market the Inn at Ardgour

Graham and Sibbald Market the Inn at Ardgour
May 17
10:51 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Graham and Sibbald are offering for sale the Inn at Ardgour, near Fort William.

Dramatically situated on the shores of Loch Linnhe, adjacent to the ferry slipway at the Corran Narrows, the Inn offers 11 letting bedrooms, a bar, twin dining rooms, lounge and private rooms.

Alistair Letham, Hotel Consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘A wide range of visitors are attracted to Ardgour, from fishermen, cyclists and walkers, to leisure tourists, climbers and local business travellers and the sale represents a rare opportunity to further develop the business in this iconic location.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers around £595,000 for the Inn at Ardgour, near Fort William. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale ScotlandInn at ardgourleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.