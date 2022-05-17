Graham and Sibbald are offering for sale the Inn at Ardgour, near Fort William.

Dramatically situated on the shores of Loch Linnhe, adjacent to the ferry slipway at the Corran Narrows, the Inn offers 11 letting bedrooms, a bar, twin dining rooms, lounge and private rooms.

Alistair Letham, Hotel Consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘A wide range of visitors are attracted to Ardgour, from fishermen, cyclists and walkers, to leisure tourists, climbers and local business travellers and the sale represents a rare opportunity to further develop the business in this iconic location.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers around £595,000 for the Inn at Ardgour, near Fort William. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.