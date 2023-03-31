Graham and Sibbald are offering for sale the Royal George Hotel in Perth. Overlooking the River Tay, this well known city centre establishment has 46 letting bedrooms, an extensive range of facilities including bar, restaurant, meeting and function room, plus a small gym, games room and recently added gin distillery and garden.

Occupying a spectacular position within the heart of the Fair City, close to Perth Racecourse and Scone Palace, the Royal George is being sold to facilitate retirement by the current owners who have operated the business for over 20 years.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘The Royal George Hotel is a very well-established business and presents a wonderful opportunity for new owners, whether corporate or private.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £2.5m for The Royal George Hotel, Perth. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.