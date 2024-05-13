Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Auchterarder Restaurant Business




May 13
11:37 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market a restaurant opportunity in Auchterarder.

Offering a opportunity for an enthusiastic up-and-coming chef to make a name for themselves in the picturesque, affluent Perthshire town, the business currently benefits from an established client base with a healthy balance of tourist trade and local clientele. The new owners would benefit from a good level of associated trade from the nearby hotel guests, as well as from local establishments.

Equipped with a traditional Scottish feel and an airy atmosphere that is bathed in natural light, the property provides a freshly decorated bar, a well-presented commercial kitchen, traditional Scottish features and welcoming fireplace and modern design.

Graham and Sibbald’s Emily Hewitson said: ‘The unit is in true turnkey condition and offers the new owners the perfect opportunity to walk into the establishment and make a name for themselves from day one.’

Graham and Sibbald are asking offers over £225,000 per annum for the heritable interest of the property.  For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
