Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market a restaurant opportunity in Auchterarder.

Offering a opportunity for an enthusiastic up-and-coming chef to make a name for themselves in the picturesque, affluent Perthshire town, the business currently benefits from an established client base with a healthy balance of tourist trade and local clientele. The new owners would benefit from a good level of associated trade from the nearby hotel guests, as well as from local establishments.

Equipped with a traditional Scottish feel and an airy atmosphere that is bathed in natural light, the property provides a freshly decorated bar, a well-presented commercial kitchen, traditional Scottish features and welcoming fireplace and modern design.

Graham and Sibbald’s Emily Hewitson said: ‘The unit is in true turnkey condition and offers the new owners the perfect opportunity to walk into the establishment and make a name for themselves from day one.’

Graham and Sibbald are asking offers over £225,000 per annum for the heritable interest of the property. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.