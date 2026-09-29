Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a collection of luxury lodges in Aberdeenshire for sale.
Located 10 miles outside the city, Dalriada Luxury Lodges overlook Stonehaven Golf Course and have been built to an exceptional standard. All eight benefit from their own private parking space, EV charging point, external storage shed and private, south-facing decked area, while, internally, each lodge has two en suite double bedrooms, an open-plan living/dining room, and kitchen.
Hotel and leisure consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘Dalriada offers a great opportunity to acquire an established self-catering operation with the potential to develop both the existing business and new lodges.’
Current owners, Bob McAlpine, said: ‘Developing the lodges has been a hugely enjoyable and rewarding journey for our family and we are proud of what has been achieved over the past eight years. As the older members of the family approach retirement, we believe this is the right time to hand the business over to new owners who can continue its growth and success.’
Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers for the lodges and site.
Dalriada Luxury Lodges, Cowie, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
Graham and Sibbald Markets Luxury Aberdeenshire Lodges…
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a collection of luxury lodges in Aberdeenshire for sale.
Located 10 miles outside the city, Dalriada Luxury Lodges overlook Stonehaven Golf Course and have been built to an exceptional standard. All eight benefit from their own private parking space, EV charging point, external storage shed and private, south-facing decked area, while, internally, each lodge has two en suite double bedrooms, an open-plan living/dining room, and kitchen.
Hotel and leisure consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘Dalriada offers a great opportunity to acquire an established self-catering operation with the potential to develop both the existing business and new lodges.’
Current owners, Bob McAlpine, said: ‘Developing the lodges has been a hugely enjoyable and rewarding journey for our family and we are proud of what has been achieved over the past eight years. As the older members of the family approach retirement, we believe this is the right time to hand the business over to new owners who can continue its growth and success.’
Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers for the lodges and site.
Dalriada Luxury Lodges, Cowie, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.