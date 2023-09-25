Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Bullands Coffee House in Milngavie

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets Bullands Coffee House in Milngavie

Graham and Sibbald Markets Bullands Coffee House in Milngavie
September 25
13:35 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Bullands Coffee House in Milngavie, a popular licensed coffee house which comprises detached single-storey coffee house with outdoor seating area in the heart of the Glasgow suburb.

A well-established name, the coffee house is known for its great service, welcoming atmosphere and fantastic food. 

Bullands Coffee House is being sold due to retirement.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.