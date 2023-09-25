Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Bullands Coffee House in Milngavie, a popular licensed coffee house which comprises detached single-storey coffee house with outdoor seating area in the heart of the Glasgow suburb.

A well-established name, the coffee house is known for its great service, welcoming atmosphere and fantastic food.

Bullands Coffee House is being sold due to retirement.

