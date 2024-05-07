Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Exceptional Pitlochry Hotel

May 07
16:24 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing the UK’s first fully vegan hotel and restaurant. Occupying a unique position in the hospitality sector, Soarsa 1875 is an eye-catching Victorian baronial gothic style building situated close to Pitlochry.

Set on an elevated position in private garden and woodland grounds of around 1.8 acres, the business has been extensively upgraded and refurbished to provide 11 boutique-style bedrooms. 

Featuring a lounge bar, snug/dining room and restaurant, the business offers a variety of leisure and wellness facilities including a large yurt – ideal for a yoga – and mature gardens for woodland walks and hideaways. 

Graham ad Sibbald hotel and leisure consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘Saorsa 1875 is an exceptional boutique hotel in a wonderful trading location.’

Graham and Sibbald  are inviting offers around £950,000 for  Saorsa 1875, Pitlochry. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

