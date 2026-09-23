Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing an exclusive-use wedding venue and commercial estate near Ayr.
A multi-faceted commercial hospitality and exclusive-use wedding venue, the the Doonwood Estate is located in the countryside near the village of Hollybush in Ayrshire.
Converted into an all-encompassing events centre the historic house and estate offers accommodation for up to 80 guests across its various properties. The opportunity offers a new buyer a variety of options on ways of taking the opportunity forward.
Martin Sutherland, Licensed Trade & Business Agent with Hotel and Leisure at Graham and Sibbald, said: This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced operator to acquire a remarkable building which offers the chance to build a business with multiple income streams. Another opportunity would be to reinstate the building to its former glory as a magnificent private home.
Graham and Sibbald are seeking offers in the region of £1.4m for Doonwood Hall and two separate cottages. Doonwood Hall is also available on its own by separate negotiation
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
Graham and Sibbald Markets Exclusive Ayrshire Estate & Wedding Venue
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing an exclusive-use wedding venue and commercial estate near Ayr.
A multi-faceted commercial hospitality and exclusive-use wedding venue, the the Doonwood Estate is located in the countryside near the village of Hollybush in Ayrshire.
Converted into an all-encompassing events centre the historic house and estate offers accommodation for up to 80 guests across its various properties. The opportunity offers a new buyer a variety of options on ways of taking the opportunity forward.
Martin Sutherland, Licensed Trade & Business Agent with Hotel and Leisure at Graham and Sibbald, said: This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced operator to acquire a remarkable building which offers the chance to build a business with multiple income streams. Another opportunity would be to reinstate the building to its former glory as a magnificent private home.
Graham and Sibbald are seeking offers in the region of £1.4m for Doonwood Hall and two separate cottages. Doonwood Hall is also available on its own by separate negotiation
For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.
Doonwood Estate, Hollybush, Ayr, KA6 7EA.