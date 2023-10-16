Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing an exclusive-use guest house on the west coast. Victoria House in Dunoon is an attractive Victorian end-of-terrace property on the Cowal Peninsula. The 14-bedroom property can sleep 22 with the potential to utilise three further unused bedrooms. Seamlessly blending charming traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings, the property benefits from a large front garden with terrace, extensive seating area and hot tub.

The public areas have been fully refurbished by the current owners. The former bar and café could be converted to self-catering apartments or additional bedrooms if required.

With direct access to the beach, the property further benefits from a large rear garden which is suitable for development, and there is an option to install mooring for boats at the end of the garden.

Peter Seymour, Director, Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an outstanding exclusive-use operation in a prominent position. The business has provided the sellers an ideal home and profitable lifestyle business. There is extensive potential to expand through internal conversion of the unused spaces, which will no doubt grow the business.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £460,000 for Victoria House, Dunoon.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.