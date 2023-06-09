Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Gifford House, Edinburgh

June 09
13:39 2023
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Gifford House in Edinburgh, for the first time in over 34 years.

An attractive Victorian terraced property on Dalkeith Road, the guesthouse is just over a mile south of the city centre. A well-established guest house that was awarded 4-Star status from the Scottish Tourist Board, Gifford House has seven en suite letting bedrooms and owner’s accommodation which itself includes a spacious living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a private rear garden.

Alistair Letham, a Hotel + Leisure Consultant with Graham + Sibbald, commented: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a quality small guest house business in a prominent position, close to the city centre. The business has provided the sellers with an ideal home and profitable lifestyle business for over three decades.’

In recent years, the operators have deliberately traded at below the VAT threshold but there is undoubted scope and potential to expand and grow the business trading on a full 12-month annual period and full occupancy.’

Offers are sought around £1,200,000 for Gifford House, Edinburgh.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

