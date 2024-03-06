Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a popular pub and restaurant in Girvan, Ayrshire.

Offering a charming turnkey operation, The Vaults is a well-known establishment in Girvan and beyond that benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele and offers an excellent range of drinks and warm hearty pub grub.

Current owner Doreen John commented: ‘I came to Girvan as a young woman 30 years ago and have seen many changes within the trade. We developed a restaurant within the lounge area 10 years ago and since then we have started a darts team, two domino teams, weekly poker and a pool table. The sale represents a great business opportunity for a potential buyer.’

The Vaults, 32 Glendoune Street, Girvan, KA26 0AB

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.