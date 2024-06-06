Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have brought to market Henrys Bay House and Restaurant in Stranraer.

An outstanding, newly renovated business with a busy F&B business and impressive two-bedroom owners’ apartment, Henrys is located on a prominent plot on Cairnryan Road overlooking Loch Ryan.

Offering the right purchasers a rare opportunity to run an exceptional business that oozes with character and charm.

The bright and airy dining room invites guests to indulge while taking in the spectacular views

A fully renovated club house for the neighbouring golf course, Henrys Bay House offers a modern design that seamlessly blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings. Alongside a bar/lounge and spacious restaurant on the ground floor, there is an impressive apartment above, comprising two large double en suite bedrooms, and a large living room/dining area with outstanding views across the bay. The apartment would make spectacular owners accommodation or an ideal letting accommodation creating additional income for the business.

Emily Hewitson, a licensed trade agent with Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘This outstanding business has proven itself to be a key player in south-west Scotland. The seller has decided that now is the time to retire from the trade and presents a very well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner enjoy.’

Henrys Bay House & Restaurant, Cairnryan Road, Stranraer, DG9 8AT.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £499,000 for the heritable interest in the property.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.