Graham and Sibbald Markets Long-Established Glasgow Bar

Graham and Sibbald Markets Long-Established Glasgow Bar
July 19
12:34 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing the Park Bar in Glasgow. A popular, well-known establishment situated in the city’s West End of Glasgow, the bar benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele. 

With a large open-plan seating area on the ground floor, the pub offers a wraparound bar and a fully fitted commercial kitchen for a strong business opportunity for the right tenant.

Current leaseholder, Nina Steele, said: ‘The Park plays a special role not only in the local community but also with followers of traditional Ceilidh music.

The Park Bar, 1202 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow, G3 8TE. Graham and Sibbald are inviting £75,000 per annum for the leasehold interest, with ingoing premium of £225,000.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

