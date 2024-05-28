Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Nether Abbey Hotel, North Berwick

Graham and Sibbald Markets Nether Abbey Hotel, North Berwick
May 28
14:35 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market a family-owned North Berwick hotel.

Set in the heart of Scotland’s East Lothian ‘Golf Coast’, this outstanding hotel has been extensively upgraded and now provides 12 letting bedrooms, a restaurant and bar (pictured below), south-facing conservatory and al fresco terrace, in addition to a spacious function room.

Alistair Letham, a hotel a leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a four-star hotel business in a sought-after location, with an impressive established local, national and international client base. The Nether Abbey Hotel is truly a turn-key, walk-in property and business.’

North Berwick was voted the UK’s Best Place to Live this year by the Sunday Times, the ranking’s first ever Scottish winner.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers of £1.8m for the Nether Abbey Hotel, North Berwick.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

