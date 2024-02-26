Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets One of Dundee’s Top Ten Pubs

February 26
08:57 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald are marketing the Ellenbank Bar in Dundee.

A charming traditional pub with an esteemed reputation located in the heart of the city, the sale offers a fantastic opportunity for the right buyer to grow the business. Offered to the market in turnkey condition, the Ellenbank is a well known establishment across Dundee.

With an open-plan bar area featuring a large traditional bar and fully fitted commercial kitchen, the Ellenbank boasts a traditional pub with modern fixtures and fittings, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.

Having been run by the same tenant for more than 30 years, its sale presents a new owner with a great business opportunity to make the most of this already successful business.

Martin Sutherland, Licensed Trade and Business Agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘This pub would suit either a hands-on operator or a landlord who can take the established business and develop it further.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers for the leasehold interest of The Ellenbank Bar, 128 Alexander Street, Dundee, DD3 7DE. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

