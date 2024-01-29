Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Galashiels Pub

January 29
12:18 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market a popular Borders pub in the town of Galashiels.

The charming and well known Woodcutter offers a large lounge bar/function room with split-level floor and a good-size public bar. Equipped with a modern fully fitted commercial kitchen and a well-equipped bar, the property presents a wonderful opportunity for an operator to build upon a successful business.

Martin Sutherland, licenced-trade agent at Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘The Woodcutter is a fantastic opportunity to buy an established pub business in a prominent position within Galashiels.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £150,000 for the freehold interest.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

