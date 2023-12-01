Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Glasgow Bar

December 01
16:38 2023
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald are marketing the Park Bar, in the Finnieston area of Glasgow .

A well-known establishment, the pub offers a charming turn-key operation, from its large open-plan bar on the ground floor to its fully fitted commercial kitchen. Seamlessly blending traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings, the pub is attractive to a wide range of customers.

Martin Sutherland, Licensed Trade and Business Agent with Graham and Sibbald commented: ‘This pub is an institution in the West End that already has an established reputation and client base.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting £75,000 per annum for the leasehold interest, with an ingoing premium of £225,000 sought.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

