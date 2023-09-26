Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Serenity Now, on Glasgow’s Great Western Road. An outstanding opportunity to lease a licensed café in a prominent location in the city’s West End, Serenity Now is known as much for its iconic frontage as it is for its plant-based menu.

This south-facing ground floor unit benefits a relaxed atmosphere and outdoor seating which appeals to a range of tenants.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed-trade and business agent in Graham and Sibbald’s hotel and leisure department, said: ‘This is an incredible business opportunity to run a burgeoning business in Glasgow’s affluent West End, and to make the most of the area’s healthy footfall.’

Serenity Now, 380 Great Western Road, Glasgow, City Of Glasgow, G4 9HT.

