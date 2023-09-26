Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Licensed Glasgow Café

September 26
08:50 2023
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market Serenity Now, on Glasgow’s Great Western Road. An outstanding opportunity to lease a licensed café in a prominent location in the city’s West End, Serenity Now is known as much for its iconic frontage as it is for its plant-based menu.

This south-facing ground floor unit benefits a relaxed atmosphere and outdoor seating which appeals to a range of tenants.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed-trade and business agent in Graham and Sibbald’s hotel and leisure department, said: ‘This is an incredible business opportunity to run a burgeoning business in Glasgow’s affluent West End, and to make the most of the area’s healthy footfall.’

Serenity Now, 380 Great Western Road, Glasgow, City Of Glasgow, G4 9HT.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

