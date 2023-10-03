Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Popular Perth Pub

October 03
09:05 2023
The hotel and leisure division of Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a well established public house in Perth.

The Tavern, formally the St Johnstone Tavern and then Scaramouche, is an institution that has been serving the residents of Perth since the 1840s. Offering a true turn-key operation, the business benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.   

Offering a large open-plan bar seating area on the ground floor, with a small 12-cover private dining room and a fully fitted commercial kitchen upstairs, the Tavern boasts a warm, welcoming atmosphere and a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the busy footfall.

Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade and business agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘This pub is an institution in Perth that already has an established reputation and client base. It needs a hands-on operator who can take the established business and develop it further.’

Graham + Sibbald are inviting £32,000 per annum for the leasehold interest, with ingoing premium of £20,000 sought.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

