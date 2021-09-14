Chartered surveyors and business valuation specialists Graham + Sibbald have brought to market the popular and well-established Rosehall Hotel in Edinburgh. Located in a bustling, accessible area of the capital, this attractive Victorian end-terrace property forms a private hotel and guesthouse business forms with eight letting bedrooms, a lounge bar and three-bed private accommodation.

Currently trading at below the VAT threshold level in order to accommodate the current owners’ imminent retirement plans, the business benefits from clear opportunities to grow the business.

Offers around £950,000 are invited. Contact Alistair.letham@g-s.co.uk or visit www.g-s.co.uk for further information.

Rosehall Hotel, 101 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh, EH16 5AJ