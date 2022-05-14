Graham and Sibbald Markets Red Lion Inn, Doune
Graham and Sibbald are offering for sale the Red Lion Inn at Doune, near Stirling.
Located in the centre of the town, the inn features a lounge bar, restaurant, meeting/function room, six letting bedrooms, a one-bedroom private flat and a sheltered patio terrace, in addition to car parking.
Graham and Sibbald hotel consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘Offering a range of F&B and accommodation facilities, the Red Lion is your quintessential village centre inn and new owners have an excellent opportunity to develop the business.’
Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £195,000 for Red Lion Inn, Doune.
