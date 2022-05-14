Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Red Lion Inn, Doune

May 14
11:42 2022
Graham and Sibbald are offering for sale the Red Lion Inn at Doune, near Stirling.

Located in the centre of the town, the inn features a lounge bar, restaurant, meeting/function room, six letting bedrooms, a one-bedroom private flat and a sheltered patio terrace, in addition to car parking.

Graham and Sibbald hotel consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘Offering a range of F&B and accommodation facilities, the Red Lion is your quintessential village centre inn and new owners have an excellent opportunity to develop the business.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £195,000 for Red Lion Inn, Doune.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
