Graham and Sibbald Markets Restaurant Premises in Converted Church

February 17
16:25 2021
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a stunning converted church which serves as a popular restaurant in the heart of Perthshire.

Located in the centre of Blairgowrie – gateway to the Highlands – Little’s Restaurant is a red sandstone former church with iconic spire. Restored and
converted into restaurant premises some years ago, the subjects are
exceptionally well presented and provide a double height main dining
area for around 70 covers. Extensive commercial kitchens have been well
laid out by the chef-vendor, while the snug bar provides a cosy and ambient area with the benefit of a wood-burning stove.
This profitable, popular business benefits from an excellent and long-established reputation offering high quality food and benefitting from loyal local custom and strong passing trade.

Offers over £595,000 are sought for the business, which is to be sold complete as a going concern.

Little’s Restaurant, 1 Riverside Road, Blairgowrie, PH10 7GA.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

