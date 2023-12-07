Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a successful takeaway food business in Edinburgh.

An outstanding property with an esteemed reputation, the Balerno Fry presents a significant opportunity for the right buyer to increase the already impressive profit margins. Offering an immaculately presented unit in turnkey condition, in the Balerno area of the capital, the Balerno Fry is a well-known establishment across Edinburgh, offering quality service and outstanding food.

Featuring an open-plan ground-level takeaway with a large counter and fully fitted commercial kitchen, the unit benefits from modern fixtures and fittings, including a basement-level walk-in fridge/freezer and food preparation area.

Martin Sutherland, Licensed Trade and Business Agent with Graham and Sibbald said: ‘This takeaway is immaculately presented and would suit either a hands-on operator or a landlord who can take the established business and develop it further.’

Offers are invited for the leasehold interest. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.