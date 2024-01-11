Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a popular hotel in Stirling,

Located on a prominent plot at the foot of the castle hill, moments away from Stirling Castle, Friars Wynd Hotel is an outstanding fully renovated 10-bedroom boutique property incorporating a successful F&B business.

Featuring a lovely bistro/café on the ground floor, the hotel offers a great opportunity for the right tenant to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent repeat business.

Director Peter Seymour commented: ‘This outstanding hotel blends traditional features with modern design and attracts a greater number of visitors year on year. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own.’

Friars Wynd Hotel, 17 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA. Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers of £50,000 for the Ingoing Premium and £45,000 for the rent per annum.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.