Catering Scotland

Graham & Sibbald Markets Stunning Stirling Hotel – To Let

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Winners Announced OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards have been revealed. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by SodexoWINNER: Parkhill Secondary School, Glasgow Highly...
  

Graham & Sibbald Markets Stunning Stirling Hotel – To Let

Graham & Sibbald Markets Stunning Stirling Hotel – To Let
January 11
17:35 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a popular hotel in Stirling,

Located on a prominent plot at the foot of the castle hill, moments away from Stirling Castle, Friars Wynd Hotel is an outstanding fully renovated 10-bedroom boutique property incorporating a successful F&B business.
Featuring a lovely bistro/café on the ground floor, the hotel offers a great opportunity for the right tenant to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent repeat business.
Director Peter Seymour commented: ‘This outstanding hotel blends traditional features with modern design and attracts a greater number of visitors year on year. This is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own.’

Friars Wynd Hotel, 17 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA. Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers of £50,000 for the Ingoing Premium and £45,000 for the rent per annum.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Winners Announced The results of the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards have been revealed. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by SodexoWINNER: Parkhill Secondary School, Glasgow Highly Commended:...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.