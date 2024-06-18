Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets Stunning Lake District Hotel and B&B Businesses

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles OIOpublisher Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured...
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets Stunning Lake District Hotel and B&B Businesses

Graham and Sibbald Markets Stunning Lake District Hotel and B&B Businesses
June 18
08:27 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a beautiful hotel and B&B business on the shores of Ambleside, in the Lake District.

The 23-bedroom Fisherbeck Hotel and the 8-bedroom Claremont House have both been put up for sale.

Graham and Sibbald are marketing the freehold interest in both of the Ambleside properties by way of asset sale transactions, off guide asking prices of £2,000,000 and £750,000 respectively.

The owner of the Fisherbeck (pictured above), which is currently closed for trading, has advised that he has spent in the region of £600,000 improving the property since acquiring it in 2018. The property has been closed for trading and is being offered for sale for personal reasons.

With 23 individual en suite letting bedrooms, a bar and restaurant and a 30-cover breakfast room, the hotel also features a large basement including staff/owners’ accommodation, extensive parking and outside seating for approximately 50 guests.

Meanwhile, Claremont House (pictured bottom right) is a traditional Victorian Lake District guesthouse property that has been the subject of an £80k investment since the current owner acquired the property in 2022.

Recently refurbished: Claremont House, Ambleside

The property (pictured right), which is still trading, comprises eight individual studio bedrooms, a large basement, owners’ accommodation, front garden and rear terrace.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured above...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.