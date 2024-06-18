Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing a beautiful hotel and B&B business on the shores of Ambleside, in the Lake District.

The 23-bedroom Fisherbeck Hotel and the 8-bedroom Claremont House have both been put up for sale.

Graham and Sibbald are marketing the freehold interest in both of the Ambleside properties by way of asset sale transactions, off guide asking prices of £2,000,000 and £750,000 respectively.

The owner of the Fisherbeck (pictured above), which is currently closed for trading, has advised that he has spent in the region of £600,000 improving the property since acquiring it in 2018. The property has been closed for trading and is being offered for sale for personal reasons.

With 23 individual en suite letting bedrooms, a bar and restaurant and a 30-cover breakfast room, the hotel also features a large basement including staff/owners’ accommodation, extensive parking and outside seating for approximately 50 guests.

Meanwhile, Claremont House (pictured bottom right) is a traditional Victorian Lake District guesthouse property that has been the subject of an £80k investment since the current owner acquired the property in 2022.

Recently refurbished: Claremont House, Ambleside

The property (pictured right), which is still trading, comprises eight individual studio bedrooms, a large basement, owners’ accommodation, front garden and rear terrace.

