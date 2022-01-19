Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market the Arch Inn in Ullapool.

The well-presented town centre hotel is located on the waterfront of the busy west coast tourist and travel hub. The business itself is that of a prosperous town centre pub/restaurant with letting rooms, having been run under the direct supervision of the owners.

With dual beer gardens on the harbour wall, this is a unique opportunity to purchase a well known, popular and profitable hospitality business.

The Arch Inn, Ullapool

Peter Seymour, a Hotel + Leisure Agent with Graham + Sibbald (pictured), commented: ‘This is ideal for an owner-operator to take on one of the best leisure businesses in Ullapool. Turnover and profits are strong and it offers an exceptional business on the North Coast 500.’

Graham + Sibbald are inviting Offers over £1,300,000 for the Arch Inn, Ullapool.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, email peter.seymour@g-s.co.uk or visit www.g-s.co.uk.