Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets the 10-Bed Arch Inn, Ullapool

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets the 10-Bed Arch Inn, Ullapool

Graham and Sibbald Markets the 10-Bed Arch Inn, Ullapool
January 19
22:17 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market the Arch Inn in Ullapool.

The well-presented town centre hotel is located on the waterfront of the busy west coast tourist and travel hub. The business itself is that of a prosperous town centre pub/restaurant with letting rooms, having been run under the direct supervision of the owners.

With dual beer gardens on the harbour wall, this is a unique opportunity to purchase a well known, popular and profitable hospitality business.

The Arch Inn, Ullapool

Peter Seymour, a Hotel + Leisure Agent with Graham + Sibbald (pictured), commented: ‘This is ideal for an owner-operator to take on one of the best leisure businesses in Ullapool. Turnover and profits are strong and it offers an exceptional business on the North Coast 500.’

Graham + Sibbald are inviting Offers over £1,300,000 for the Arch Inn, Ullapool.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, email peter.seymour@g-s.co.uk or visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.