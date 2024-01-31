Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Border Hotel, Near Kelso




January 31
16:02 2024
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to the market The Border Hotel in Kirk Yetholm, near Kelso.

Located at the northern finishing point of the Pennine Way, this characterful property enjoys a central location overlooking the village Green in the pretty Borders village of Kirk Yetholm. Offering seven letting bedrooms, a restaurant, function room and outdoor terrace, the business represents a rare opportunity to acquire an established and well-known village inn.

Graham and Sibbald hotel and leisure consultant, Alistair Letham, said: ‘The Border Hotel is a quintessential village inn that exudes character and is located in a lovely village green setting. Add to that the hotel’s links with both the Pennine Way and the St Cuthbert’s Way walking routes, and the hotel is a natural stopping off point for those walking by.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers around £575,000 for The Border Hotel, Kirk Yetholm.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

