Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing the Cawdor Tavern near Nairn.

An outstanding traditional village inn located in the picturesque village of Cawdor, the property features a large bar/restaurant, a cosy public bar, large function room, a beer garden and a detached four-bedroom house.

Blending traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings, the inn offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the stellar reputation and frequent return clients. Current owners Norman and Christine Sinclair have invested time and effort into the property and as they move on to pursue other interests they leave behind an outstanding going concern.

Martin Sutherland, a Licensed Trade and business agent with Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘This outstanding business has proven itself to be a key player in and around Nairn, attracting large crowds all year round. It is regarded as one of the most impressive traditional pubs in the area and its reputation is well known. Its sale offers a rare opportunity to take over a very well-presented business that is ready to go.’

Offers around £1,100,000 are being invited for The Cawdor Tavern, Nairn.

