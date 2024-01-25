Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Cawdor Tavern, Nairn

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Winners Announced OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards have been revealed. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by SodexoWINNER: Parkhill Secondary School, Glasgow Highly...
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Cawdor Tavern, Nairn

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Cawdor Tavern, Nairn
January 25
08:32 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing the Cawdor Tavern near Nairn.

An outstanding traditional village inn located in the picturesque village of Cawdor, the property features a large bar/restaurant, a cosy public bar, large function room, a beer garden and a detached four-bedroom house.

Blending traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings, the inn offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the stellar reputation and frequent return clients. Current owners Norman and Christine Sinclair have invested time and effort into the property and as they move on to pursue other interests they leave behind an outstanding going concern.

Martin Sutherland, a Licensed Trade and business agent with Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘This outstanding business has proven itself to be a key player in and around Nairn, attracting large crowds all year round. It is regarded as one of the most impressive traditional pubs in the area and its reputation is well known. Its sale offers a rare opportunity to take over a very well-presented business that is ready to go.’

Offers around £1,100,000 are being invited for The Cawdor Tavern, Nairn.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Scottish School Food Awards 2023 Winners Announced The results of the 2023 Scottish School Food Awards have been revealed. The Hospitality Education Award, sponsored by Hub International and Independents by SodexoWINNER: Parkhill Secondary School, Glasgow Highly Commended:...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.