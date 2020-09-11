Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets the Creagan Inn at Appin, Argyll

September 11
09:15 2020
Occupying a prominent beachside position, the Creagan Inn is a family-run business with a vibrant local and tourist trade, and a menu which showcases the area’s fresh seafood and other Scottish fare. This sale presents a rare opportunity to take on a very profitable business in a popular, picturesque location. Offers in the region of £650,000 are sought for the heritable interest in this business.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

