Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to the market, Cullen Bay Hotel, near Buckie.

An impressive 14-bed property located in the seaside village of Cullen, on the Moray Firth, the hotel is situated in an elevated position enjoying panoramic views over the Moray Firth and Cullen Golf Course.

Upgraded and refurbished consistently over the years, the dining facilities and the majority of the hotel’s guest rooms benefit from stunning sea views.

Externally, the hotel sits on approximately two acres of land and carries with it significant potential for further development, subject to the necessary planning consent. There is also car parking for around 60 vehicles in addition to a beer garden and children’s play area.

Offering a range of spaces in which guests can relax, the Cullen Hotel also boasts two excellent dining facilities

Graham and Sibbald, agent, Katie Tait, commented: ‘The Cullen Bay Hotel presents a wonderful opportunity to purchase an incredibly popular hotel business situated in one of the most picturesque locations on the north-east coast of Scotland.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £1.1m for the Cullen Bay Hotel, Cullen.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.