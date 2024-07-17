Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Cullen Bay Hotel, Aberdeenshire

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles OIOpublisher Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured...
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Cullen Bay Hotel, Aberdeenshire

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Cullen Bay Hotel, Aberdeenshire
July 17
12:55 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to the market, Cullen Bay Hotel, near Buckie.

An impressive 14-bed property located in the seaside village of Cullen, on the Moray Firth, the hotel is situated in an elevated position enjoying panoramic views over the Moray Firth and Cullen Golf Course.

Upgraded and refurbished consistently over the years, the dining facilities and the majority of the hotel’s guest rooms benefit from stunning sea views.

Externally, the hotel sits on approximately two acres of land and carries with it significant potential for further development, subject to the necessary planning consent. There is also car parking for around 60 vehicles in addition to a beer garden and children’s play area.

Offering a range of spaces in which guests can relax, the Cullen Hotel also boasts two excellent dining facilities

Graham and Sibbald, agent, Katie Tait, commented: ‘The Cullen Bay Hotel presents a wonderful opportunity to purchase an incredibly popular hotel business situated in one of the most picturesque locations on the north-east coast of Scotland.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers over £1.1m for the Cullen Bay Hotel, Cullen.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Tags
B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandpubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured above...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.