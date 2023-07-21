Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Dalkeith Hotel, Midlothian

Graham and Sibbald Markets The Dalkeith Hotel, Midlothian
July 21
10:28 2023
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market the Dalkeith Hotel, 152 High Street, Dalkeith.

A well presented town centre ApartHotel, the business has been extensively refurbished and provides 33 letting rooms as well as a coffee lounge, breakfast/dining room and function room. At ground floor there is a 60-cover restaurant which is currently leased to Slumdog.

Peter Seymour, Director at Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘The Dalkeith Hotel currently operates very profitably with a Government accommodation supply contract. New owners will be able to continue this if they wish, with the possibility of the contract term being extended and there is also the opportunity to further develop the hotel with the conversion of existing accommodation into an additional eight bedrooms.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers around £3m for the Dalkeith Hotel.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

