Graham and Sibbald Markets The Douglas Arms, Banchory

March 30
17:11 2023
BUSINESS CEASED TRADING – IN LIQUIDATION

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald, under instruction by Michael Reid of Meston, Reid & Co, as Liquidator of S J Inns Ltd, are offering to market the Douglas Arms Hotel in Banchory, Aberdeenshire. A unique opportunity to acquire and reestablish this once popular hostelry, the hotel attracts passers-by on the main A93 Aberdeen to Balmoral and Braemar Road, and in the past has enjoyed patronage from locals, visiting fishermen, tourists and golfers, as well as a range of commercial custom. The future new owners of the Douglas Arms Hotel have the opportunity to re-establish the hotel as an owner-driven local hotel business.

With eight letting bedroomsm a lounge bar/bistro and café bar, the hotel also benefits from an attractive outdoor balcony terrace, a former lounge bar/restaurant which is suitable for additional development a spacious four-room private flat.

Graham and Sibbald’s Alistair Letham said: ‘The Douglas Hotel offers prospective new owners a fantastic opportunity to develop and re-establish it as a thriving business. The inclusion of a four-room private flat is ideal for resident owners and with its prominent location the hotel is well placed to reap the benefits of passing trade.’

Offers are invited around £395,000 for the Douglas Arms Hotel, 22 High Street, Banchory. ]

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

