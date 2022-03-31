Graham and Sibbald are offering to market the Fortingall Hotel near, Aberfeldy.

A handsome arts-and-crafts-style hotel near Loch Tay in the heart of Perthshire, the business is a Grade B-listed property with 11 Letting bedrooms, lounge, library, private dining/function room, locals’ bar, staff cottage, private flat and sizeable garden area.

Graham and Sibbald’s Alistair Letham said: ‘An established business, the hotel has excellent potential for growth, particularly for resident owners, and has much to offer leisure visitors and locals alike.’

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers of around £1m for the Fortingall Hotel, Fortingall, Aberfeldy, PH15 2NQ.

Visit www.g-s.co.uk or email at alistair.letham@g-s.co.uk for more information and photos.