January 27
09:04 2022
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a well-known lounge bar in Kirriemuir, Angus.

Equipped with lounge/function room, kitchen, beer garden and a four-bed owners’ flat with parking and garage, the property has been maintained to a high standard and is ready for a hands-on new owner to take over and continue trading.

ACCOMMODATION SUMMARY

Lounge bar with games area
Second lounge and function room
Ladies’ and gents’ toilets
Beer garden
Four-bed owners’ accommodation with three en suite shower rooms

Offers over £250,000 are invited for the trade fixtures, fittings and equipment, together with the heritable interest in the property. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

