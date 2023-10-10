Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing am eight-bedroom boutique hotel in Inverness.

The Heathmount Hotel is an outstanding, well known property allied to a popular F&B business. With two large bars, a restaurant, private dining area and eight en suite bedrooms, the property has benefited from significant investment over the past few years, including a new state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, room upgrades and new carpeting throughout.

Peter Seymour, a director with Graham and Sibbald (pictured left), said: ‘This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in the Inverness market, attracting large crowds all year round. The seller has decided now is the time to retire from the trade and is offering for sale a very well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner to enjoy.’

Fiona Newton, owner of The Heathmount Hotel, added: ‘I have owned and operated The Heathmount Hotel for over thirty-years and it is so much more than a pub, hotel and restaurant. Our loyal staff and customer base make it a true community hub and I will miss being at the centre of it. However, I believe it is time for a new generation to takeover and build on my success so I can spend more time with my grandchildren.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £1,400,000 for the freehold interest.