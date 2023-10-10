Catering Scotland

Graham and Sibbald Markets the Heathmount Hotel, Inverness

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Graham and Sibbald Markets the Heathmount Hotel, Inverness

Graham and Sibbald Markets the Heathmount Hotel, Inverness
October 10
07:36 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, are marketing am eight-bedroom boutique hotel in Inverness.

The Heathmount Hotel is an outstanding, well known property allied to a popular F&B business. With two large bars, a restaurant, private dining area and eight en suite bedrooms, the property has benefited from significant investment over the past few years, including a new state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, room upgrades and new carpeting throughout. 

Peter Seymour, a director with Graham and Sibbald (pictured left), said: ‘This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in the Inverness market, attracting large crowds all year round. The seller has decided now is the time to retire from the trade and is offering for sale a very well presented and highly profitable business for the next owner to enjoy.’

Fiona Newton, owner of The Heathmount Hotel, added: ‘I have owned and operated The Heathmount Hotel for over thirty-years and it is so much more than a pub, hotel and restaurant. Our loyal staff and customer base make it a true community hub and I will miss being at the centre of it. However, I believe it is time for a new generation to takeover and build on my success so I can spend more time with my grandchildren.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £1,400,000 for the freehold interest.

Tags
B&Bs for sale scotlandBusinesses for sale Scotlandcatering company scotlandcommercial property commentary scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandhotels Scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotlandscottish commercial property
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.