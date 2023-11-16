Catering Scotland

November 16
11:55 2023
Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to the market The Marina in the coastal town of Arbroath.

An immaculately presented fish and chip shop with 52-cover restaurant, the business occupies a prominent harbourside position overlooking the marina.

Located at upper level, the restaurant has a panoramic balcony seating area, with the takeaway/fish and chip shop located at ground level. a well-established and popular operation with a strong trading history. the Marina is run under the direct supervision of its owners, one of whom is a chef to trade. Having repositioned it from a full-service restaurant to a takeaway with restaurant area in 2018, the current owners have built up a loyal local and tourist following.

Martin Sutherland, a Licenced Trade and Business Agent with Graham and Sibbald, commented: ‘The Marina offers a fantastic opportunity for a new tenant to operate a well known and beloved takeaway business overlooking Arbroath Marina.’

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £60,000 for the leasehold interest.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists, Graham and Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

