Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald, have brought to market The Midge Bite Café, Achnasheen.

An outstanding destination business on the NC500 route, the café sits on a prominent roadside plot with outstanding views across the Highlands and the iconic Sgurr a Ghlas Leathaid Munro. Well known in tourist circles, it offers a Scandinavian feel and sits on an eye-catching, plot with room for development. The current owners had plans drawn up for a bunkhouse although the space could also accommodate glamping pods.

The café itself enjoys a modern rustic feel with a blend of natural wooden fixtures and fittings and offers a warm, inviting atmosphere as well as outdoor seating for those sunny Highland days.

The business itself is profitable and benefits from local trade and an influx of tourists in the summer months.

Emily Hewitson of Graham and Sibbald said: ‘Set on the world-famous North Coast 500, the Midge Café is a great business for the right operator to take on. The current owner has created a fantastic destination business in a truly remarkable location”.

Graham and Sibbald are inviting offers in the region of £325,000 for the freehold interest. For more information on this and other hospitality businesses for sale or lease, visit www.g-s.co.uk.