July 15
08:06 2021
Chartered surveyors Graham and Sibbald are offering to market a converted Grade B Georgian townhouse which for the last 40 years has been utilised as a boutique hotel and wedding venue with 10 letting bedrooms.

Featuring a spacious function suite, ornate restaurant area, intimate lounge bar area, large commercial kitchen and ancillary stores, the property also benefits from a walled garden with an enclosed grassed area for private functions, and a graveled car park to the front of the hotel.

One of the original boutique hotels created by the vendors who established a reputation for fine dining and lavish functions over their 40-year tenure at the helm, the Park Lodge Hotel is one of central Scotland’s most recognisible hospitality institutions.

Offers are invited over £925,000. For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

